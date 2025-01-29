UN Rights Chief Warns of Escalating Crisis in Goma, Calls for Civilian Protection

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has sounded the alarm on the deepening human rights crisis in Goma, the capital of North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The escalation of violence has left civilians vulnerable to severe human rights violations, abuses, and breaches of international humanitarian law. Türk reminded all parties involved of their legal obligations to protect non-combatants under international law.

Intensified Conflict Threatens Civilians

Fighting between the M23 armed group, supported by the Rwanda Defence Forces, and the DRC’s armed forces, bolstered by the Wazalendo armed group, has intensified in Goma. Reports confirm that artillery shells have hit at least two sites sheltering internally displaced persons, adding to the already dire humanitarian situation.

“As violence and urban combat escalate within Goma, civilians face grave risks – including from the use of explosive weapons such as mortars and artillery in populated areas,” Türk warned.

He further expressed concern over the possibility of violence spreading into additional villages and cities, potentially exacerbating the already devastating human rights crisis. The instability threatens to engulf other key locations in North Kivu and extend into South Kivu Province.

Mass Displacement and Humanitarian Catastrophe

The conflict has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, leaving them without adequate access to food, water, and essential supplies. Reports indicate that electricity and internet services have been severely restricted, further isolating affected communities.

“Hundreds of thousands of people who have already endured violence, displacement, and difficult living conditions have had to flee yet again,” Türk lamented, stressing the urgency of humanitarian assistance and protection for these individuals.

Prison Break Fuels Security Concerns

Amid the chaos, Goma faces a worsening security crisis following the escape of approximately 4,763 prisoners from Muzenze prison, the city’s largest detention facility, on January 27. The mass jailbreak has heightened fears of an increase in lawlessness, further endangering civilians.

Threats to Human Rights Defenders and Civil Society

Türk underscored the growing threats faced by human rights defenders, journalists, and civil society actors in Goma. He called for immediate measures to ensure their protection amid the volatile security situation. The High Commissioner also warned of an increased risk of sexual and gender-based violence, urging authorities and humanitarian organizations to take urgent action to prevent and respond to such violations.

Condemnation of Hate Speech and Ethnically Motivated Attacks

The UN Human Rights Chief also denounced rising hate speech and ethnically motivated attacks, particularly against individuals perceived to be members of the Tutsi ethnic community or deemed traitors. He urged traditional, religious, and political leaders, as well as influencers, to foster unity and promote peace instead of fueling divisions.

Call for Accountability and Justice

Türk emphasized that all parties to the conflict are being closely monitored and that those responsible for serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law will be held accountable. He called on the international community to step up efforts to end the conflict and address the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Goma.

The situation in Goma remains precarious, and the urgent need for de-escalation, humanitarian aid, and respect for human rights is more pressing than ever.