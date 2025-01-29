Controversy Hits Bihar's BPSC Exams: Chirag Paswan Demands Cancellation
Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and member of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), calls for the cancellation of recent BPSC exams in Bihar, highlighting significant irregularities at various centers. He criticizes the BPSC's response to these issues and advocates for a fair re-examination for all candidates.
Updated: 29-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In Bihar, a controversy brews as Union Minister Chirag Paswan demands the cancellation of the recent BPSC exams. He alleges large-scale irregularities, citing personal accounts from relatives who participated.
Paswan called out the BPSC's failure to address grievances after reports emerged of insufficient question papers, noted for appearing on social media during exams.
The minister questioned the re-examination decision for only some centers, arguing all candidates deserve equal opportunities and pushing for a complete re-exam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
