Left Menu

Controversy Hits Bihar's BPSC Exams: Chirag Paswan Demands Cancellation

Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and member of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), calls for the cancellation of recent BPSC exams in Bihar, highlighting significant irregularities at various centers. He criticizes the BPSC's response to these issues and advocates for a fair re-examination for all candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:34 IST
Controversy Hits Bihar's BPSC Exams: Chirag Paswan Demands Cancellation
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

In Bihar, a controversy brews as Union Minister Chirag Paswan demands the cancellation of the recent BPSC exams. He alleges large-scale irregularities, citing personal accounts from relatives who participated.

Paswan called out the BPSC's failure to address grievances after reports emerged of insufficient question papers, noted for appearing on social media during exams.

The minister questioned the re-examination decision for only some centers, arguing all candidates deserve equal opportunities and pushing for a complete re-exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025