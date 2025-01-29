Controversy Hits Bihar's BPSC Exams: Chirag Paswan Demands Cancellation

In Bihar, a controversy brews as Union Minister Chirag Paswan demands the cancellation of the recent BPSC exams. He alleges large-scale irregularities, citing personal accounts from relatives who participated.

Paswan called out the BPSC's failure to address grievances after reports emerged of insufficient question papers, noted for appearing on social media during exams.

The minister questioned the re-examination decision for only some centers, arguing all candidates deserve equal opportunities and pushing for a complete re-exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)