Court Orders Web Portal Launch for Live-In Relationship Registrations

The Rajasthan High Court has mandated the formation of a web portal to facilitate the registration of live-in relationships, acknowledging the increasing number of couples seeking legal protection.

Justice Annop Kumar Dhand noted the surge in petitions by couples under threat from societal non-acceptance, emphasizing the need for a competent tribunal until formal legislation is enacted.

The court also referred a related issue to a larger bench: whether married individuals in live-in relationships without divorce are eligible for court protection.

