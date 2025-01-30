Court Orders Web Portal Launch for Live-In Relationship Registrations
The Rajasthan High Court has instructed the state government to create a web portal for registering live-in relationships. This directive addresses the legal vacuum for live-in couples seeking protection. The court also questions the status of married individuals entering live-in relationships without marriage dissolution.
The Rajasthan High Court has mandated the formation of a web portal to facilitate the registration of live-in relationships, acknowledging the increasing number of couples seeking legal protection.
Justice Annop Kumar Dhand noted the surge in petitions by couples under threat from societal non-acceptance, emphasizing the need for a competent tribunal until formal legislation is enacted.
The court also referred a related issue to a larger bench: whether married individuals in live-in relationships without divorce are eligible for court protection.
