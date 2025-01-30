Minister Intervenes to Save Barnardos’ 0800 What’s Up Hotline Amid Oranga Tamariki Review

Minister for Children Karen Chhour has stepped in to ensure Barnardos’ 0800 What’s Up hotline continues operating, following concerns that Oranga Tamariki’s review of social service provider contracts could jeopardize the vital service.

“When I found out about the potential impact to this service, I asked Oranga Tamariki for an explanation. Based on the information I have received, Oranga Tamariki’s handling of this process has not met my expectations,” said Minister Chhour.

She expressed disappointment in the lack of proper communication and decision-making by the agency, which put Barnardos—a well-respected provider of children’s services—in a precarious position.

“I met with Oranga Tamariki last night and instructed them to work with Barnardos to ensure the service can continue to be delivered to families and children. I have huge respect for Barnardos and the vital work they do in our communities, and am extremely disappointed that Oranga Tamariki’s handling of this process has put them in this position.”

Oranga Tamariki has been conducting a review of its contracts over the past year, aiming to eliminate under-utilized or underperforming services, reduce duplication, and better align funding with its core priorities. However, Minister Chhour noted that while efficiency is essential, the process has been mishandled, leading to undue uncertainty for providers.

“While the Government must ensure these providers are delivering outcomes many New Zealanders expect and rely on, the timeliness of communication and engagement with the sector was handled poorly by Oranga Tamariki, creating unnecessary disruption and uncertainty for both providers and the public,” she said.

To address the concerns raised by Barnardos and other service providers, Minister Chhour has directed Oranga Tamariki to pause its current review process and extend existing contracts for providers without an active agreement—or those whose contracts are expiring soon—until 31 December 2025.

“This will provide more certainty to providers and allow Oranga Tamariki to input into the wider work the Government is undertaking on social service contracting practices,” she added.

Barnardos’ 0800 What’s Up hotline is a critical resource for young people, offering free and confidential counseling to children and teenagers who may be experiencing distress, family issues, bullying, or mental health concerns. The service, which has operated for over 20 years, provides essential support to thousands of young people annually.

Stakeholders across the sector have welcomed Minister Chhour’s intervention, emphasizing the importance of stability in social services. Many have called for broader reforms in how government contracts with social service providers, ensuring transparency, consistency, and fairness in funding decisions.

Minister Chhour reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring children and families receive the services they need without unnecessary disruption, stating, “The wellbeing of our young people is paramount, and I will continue to work to ensure they have access to the right support.”

With the contract extensions in place and a renewed focus on improving the contracting process, the Government hopes to prevent similar issues from arising in the future, ensuring essential services like 0800 What’s Up remain accessible to those who need them most.