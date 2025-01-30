Controversial Figure Salwan Momika Shot Dead in Sweden

In a shocking development, Iraqi refugee and known anti-Islam demonstrator Salwan Momika was fatally shot in Sweden on Wednesday night. This incident occurred mere hours before a court was scheduled to deliver a verdict in his trial concerning Koran burnings.

Momika, who had gained notoriety in 2023 for publicly burning copies of the Koran, was set to be sentenced for charges related to 'agitation against an ethnic or national group.' However, the court has postponed this announcement in the wake of his death.

The killing has raised significant security concerns in Sweden, a country that had already heightened its terrorism alert following various public Koran burnings. Authorities point to threats from jihadists and increasing national tension as catalysts for the urgency in addressing this crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)