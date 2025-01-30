Left Menu

Controversial Figure Salwan Momika Shot Dead in Sweden

Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee known for anti-Islam demonstrations, was shot dead in Sweden. He faced a legal verdict related to public Koran burnings, which heightened tensions and security concerns in Sweden. The incident raised questions about freedom of speech and religious sensitivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:49 IST
Controversial Figure Salwan Momika Shot Dead in Sweden

In a shocking development, Iraqi refugee and known anti-Islam demonstrator Salwan Momika was fatally shot in Sweden on Wednesday night. This incident occurred mere hours before a court was scheduled to deliver a verdict in his trial concerning Koran burnings.

Momika, who had gained notoriety in 2023 for publicly burning copies of the Koran, was set to be sentenced for charges related to 'agitation against an ethnic or national group.' However, the court has postponed this announcement in the wake of his death.

The killing has raised significant security concerns in Sweden, a country that had already heightened its terrorism alert following various public Koran burnings. Authorities point to threats from jihadists and increasing national tension as catalysts for the urgency in addressing this crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025