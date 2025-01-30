Left Menu

Delhi High Court Mulls Bail Plea for J&K MP in Terror-Funding Case

The Delhi High Court is considering Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer's request for interim bail in a terror-funding case. Rashid wishes to attend the parliamentary budget session while his lawyer argues his constituency remains unrepresented. The bail plea contends with court jurisdiction issues in hearing his case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought the NIA's response to a plea by Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer, who is seeking interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend Parliament. Justice Vikas Mahajan stated that the necessary actions should be taken before the next hearing.

Rashid aims to participate in the budget session from January 31 to April 4. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the NIA, said he would seek procedural directions. Alternatively, Rashid has requested custody parole for the duration of the budget session.

The plea is part of Rashid's ongoing petition urging the High Court to expedite his bail plea, currently pending in lower courts. Complications have arisen due to jurisdictional disagreements on which court should hear his case. Rashid's detention has left his constituency without representation in Parliament, intensifying the urgency of the plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

