MP Rashid Seeks Interim Bail for Parliament Session

Jammu and Kashmir's MP Engineer Rashid has approached a Delhi court, pleading for interim bail amid a terror funding case, to take part in the forthcoming Parliament session.

On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh mandated a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by March 5.

The appeal, submitted on February 27, emphasizes Rashid's role as a Parliamentarian and his obligation to attend the session, while his regular bail plea is still under court consideration.

