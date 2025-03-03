Left Menu

MP Rashid Seeks Interim Bail for Parliament Session

Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid has appealed for interim bail from a Delhi court to attend an upcoming Parliament session amid an alleged terror funding case. The court has asked the NIA to respond by March 5, while Rashid's regular bail request remains pending.

Jammu and Kashmir's MP Engineer Rashid has approached a Delhi court, pleading for interim bail amid a terror funding case, to take part in the forthcoming Parliament session.

On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh mandated a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by March 5.

The appeal, submitted on February 27, emphasizes Rashid's role as a Parliamentarian and his obligation to attend the session, while his regular bail plea is still under court consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

