Cape Town Braces for Road Closures and Traffic Disruptions Ahead of SONA 2025

Cape Town motorists should prepare for extensive road closures and traffic disruptions as the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) takes place on Thursday, 6 February 2025, at City Hall. Road restrictions will be in effect before, during, and after the event, with some remaining in place until 19 February 2025.

The event will see President Cyril Ramaphosa address a Joint Sitting of Parliament at 7:00 PM on 6 February. This marks the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of the seventh democratic Parliament, where the President will:

Highlight government achievements over the past year.

Identify key challenges facing the country.

Outline plans and policies for the upcoming financial year.

SONA serves as the official opening of Parliament, setting the tone for legislative priorities and government objectives.

Traffic Impact and Road Closures

The City of Cape Town has issued a warning regarding road closures and restrictions, which will significantly impact traffic flow in the city center. Motorists and commuters should anticipate:

Road closures affecting major routes around City Hall and Parliament.

Restricted access to certain areas.

Limited parking space in the CBD.

Signage will be installed in affected areas, but drivers are strongly advised to review the road closure list before planning their travel. The list can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3EcEVix.

Guidance for Residents and Commuters

Authorities have issued the following recommendations to minimize disruptions:

Plan ahead and factor in additional travel time.

Avoid non-essential travel in the city center, especially on 6 February.

Use alternative routes and rely on real-time navigation tools.

Expect higher traffic volumes and exercise patience on the roads.

Public Transport Considerations:Commuters relying on public transport should check for potential route deviations and delays due to the closures. MyCiTi bus routes may be adjusted, and taxi services could experience longer travel times.

Security and Public Order Measures

With the high-profile nature of SONA, strict security measures will be enforced around the event venue. Expect:

Increased police presence and roadblocks.

Pedestrian restrictions in high-security zones.

Vehicle checkpoints around City Hall and Parliament.

Authorities urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement and adhere to all safety protocols.

Conclusion

The City of Cape Town is working closely with law enforcement to ensure a smooth and secure SONA 2025 event. While inconveniences are expected, residents and commuters are encouraged to stay informed, plan ahead, and exercise patience during this period.

For real-time updates, follow official city channels and check navigation apps for live traffic reports.