Justice Delayed: RG Kar Medical College Tragedy and the Fight for Truth

BJP's West Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, reached out to the parents of the murdered RG Kar Medical College doctor, offering support amid their grievances with the CBI's investigation.

Majumdar, also a Union minister, criticized constant attacks by TMC leaders and reassured the family to persist in their quest for justice.

Despite a conviction, the parents allege the investigation was incomplete and demand accountability from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state officials.

