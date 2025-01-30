Left Menu

Justice Delayed: RG Kar Medical College Tragedy and the Fight for Truth

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar met the parents of a doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College. They expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI investigation. A civic volunteer was convicted, but the parents accuse others of involvement and demand accountability from state leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:49 IST
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's West Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, reached out to the parents of the murdered RG Kar Medical College doctor, offering support amid their grievances with the CBI's investigation.

Majumdar, also a Union minister, criticized constant attacks by TMC leaders and reassured the family to persist in their quest for justice.

Despite a conviction, the parents allege the investigation was incomplete and demand accountability from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

