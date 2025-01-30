Defamation Dispute: Clash of Political Titans in Delhi Courtrooms

A BJP leader has taken legal action against the Delhi High Court's decision to dismiss his defamation case against Chief Minister Atishi.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in his legal plea, accused the special judge of overstepping his jurisdiction and engaging in 'political adventurism'. Kapoor's plea insists the judge ventured beyond legal bounds by assessing the political standing of involved parties rather than addressing the defamation complaint itself.

The defamation suit arose after Atishi allegedly claimed the BJP was bribing AAP MLAs, which Kapoor contests as defamatory. However, the special judge deemed these statements protected under free speech concerning political corruption, impacting Kapoor's allegations.

