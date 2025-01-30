Left Menu

Defamation Dispute: Clash of Political Titans in Delhi Courtrooms

BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor challenges Delhi High Court to overturn the dismissal of his defamation suit against Chief Minister Atishi. Kapoor argues the special judge exceeded legal boundaries, suppressing vital allegations concerning purported political bribes and infringing on his right to a fair trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP leader has taken legal action against the Delhi High Court's decision to dismiss his defamation case against Chief Minister Atishi.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in his legal plea, accused the special judge of overstepping his jurisdiction and engaging in 'political adventurism'. Kapoor's plea insists the judge ventured beyond legal bounds by assessing the political standing of involved parties rather than addressing the defamation complaint itself.

The defamation suit arose after Atishi allegedly claimed the BJP was bribing AAP MLAs, which Kapoor contests as defamatory. However, the special judge deemed these statements protected under free speech concerning political corruption, impacting Kapoor's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

