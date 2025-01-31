Nitin Gadkari Emphasizes Quality and Safety in National Highways with Adoption of AIMC Technology

During a key Stakeholder Consultation Workshop hosted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, underscored the government’s commitment to improving the quality and safety of the nation’s road infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Shri Gadkari stressed that National Highways are invaluable national assets. He highlighted the ministry’s focus on ensuring high-quality construction and improving transparency within the system. He also shared how the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has implemented measures to hold contractors accountable for construction standards, contributing to the enhancement of highway infrastructure across the country.

“Technology is a great enabler, and the adoption of Automated & Intelligent Machine-Aided Construction (AIMC) is a step in the right direction,” said Shri Gadkari. He referred to the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway pilot project as a significant achievement, stating that the success of this initiative would soon be expanded to other highway projects across India.

Advancing Road Infrastructure with Technology

Shri Ajay Tamta, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, also addressed the workshop, emphasizing how India’s road infrastructure has advanced over the years. He noted that world-class roads and highways have significantly boosted the country’s overall infrastructure. Shri Tamta stressed that technological innovations, such as satellite monitoring, sensors, and real-time data analysis, are crucial to accelerating the development of the National Highway network and aligning it with India’s Vision 2047 of becoming a global infrastructure leader.

Shri V. Umashankar Highlights Focus on Time and Quality

Shri V. Umashankar, Secretary, MoRTH, stressed the long-term significance of the roads and highways being constructed today. He explained that these roads would serve the country for decades, making it essential to focus on both the time and quality of construction. Shri Umashankar specifically highlighted compaction technology as a critical area in road construction and mentioned how new technological advancements are addressing this challenge.

AIMC: Transforming National Highway Construction

The workshop’s main agenda was to discuss the adoption of AIMC technology in National Highway projects. NHAI officials presented the draft policy for the ‘Adoption of Automated & Intelligent Machine-Aided Construction (AIMC)’, which aims to integrate AI-based technology in highway development. AIMC involves the use of Automated machines like GPS-aided Motor Graders, Intelligent Compactors, and Stringless Pavers, which enhance precision, speed, and cost-efficiency in highway construction.

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway pilot project has successfully implemented AIMC technology, and its positive impact has paved the way for further adoption of these machines on other key Greenfield Expressways and Access-Controlled Corridor Projects across India. Shri Anil Choudhary, Member (Projects) of NHAI, presented a brief on the consultation workshop, where he shared valuable feedback from stakeholders to refine the technology adoption process.

Feedback and Future Implementation

With the AIMC technology showing promise in improving highway construction efficiency, NHAI is now evaluating the technology’s potential for wider implementation. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways intends to leverage insights gathered from stakeholders and international guidelines to expand the use of Automated & Intelligent Machine-Aided Construction in future highway projects.

Engagement with Key Stakeholders

The workshop was attended by a range of senior officials, including NHAI members, MoRTH representatives, NHIDCL, technology providers, consultants, and machine manufacturers, all of whom actively participated in shaping the direction of India’s highway development. These stakeholders are crucial in ensuring that the adoption of AIMC technology will be a transformative step in the country’s infrastructure growth.

As part of its commitment to infrastructure excellence, the government is focused on building world-class roads that are safe, efficient, and sustainable while harnessing the latest advancements in technology to drive progress. The integration of AIMC technology into National Highway projects is expected to play a pivotal role in improving construction speed, precision, and quality across the country, aligning with India’s infrastructure goals for 2030 and beyond.