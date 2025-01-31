Left Menu

Fighting Back: Kenyan Women Train to Combat Rising Gender Violence

A surge in gender-based violence in Kenya, with at least 97 femicides recorded between August and October last year, has prompted women to learn self-defense. In Nairobi's Korogocho, elder women known as Cucu Jukinge practice combat techniques to protect themselves amid insufficient legal protection and police response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A troubling increase in gender-based violence in Kenya has ignited a spirited response among women, who are arming themselves with self-defense skills amid insufficient protection from authorities. Last year, at least 97 femicides were recorded between August and October, highlighting the urgency of the crisis.

In Nairobi's Korogocho, women gather at a local church to practice ways to fend off potential attackers. The class, known as Cucu Jukinge, Swahili for "Grandma protect yourself," was founded 25 years ago to empower women in the crime-ridden slum. Participants, like 93-year-old Mary Wainaina, train diligently to develop effective self-defense tactics.

Activists criticize the lack of police action on gender-based violence cases and highlight the need for stronger legal measures, including criminalizing spousal rape. Despite the formation of a presidential working group dedicated to addressing femicide, many women feel they must rely on themselves for safety.

