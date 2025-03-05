Left Menu

Wildlife Groups Demand Legal Protections for Rhesus Macaques

Rhesus macaques are at risk due to removal from legal protection. Over 30 wildlife groups, led by PETA India, have urged the government to reinstate safeguards under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, citing ecological roles and religious significance. They warn of exploitation risks and call for cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:27 IST
Wildlife Groups Demand Legal Protections for Rhesus Macaques
  • Country:
  • India

The removal of rhesus macaques from the protective provisions of India's Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, has sparked a concerted campaign by more than 30 wildlife organizations led by PETA India. These groups are urging the government to restore legal safeguards to prevent exploitation and ecological disruption.

In a letter addressed to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the organizations highlight troubling population declines, with census data revealing a 25% drop in Uttarakhand since 2015, and similar trends observed in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. These declines threaten the species' critical role in seed dispersal and forest regeneration.

The letter also underscores cultural and religious concerns, noting rhesus macaques' revered status as representations of Lord Hanuman. The groups warn that their mistreatment could incite public outrage. They emphasize the need to reinstate the macaques to Schedule I of the WPA to ensure maximum legal protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025