Wildlife Groups Demand Legal Protections for Rhesus Macaques

The removal of rhesus macaques from the protective provisions of India's Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, has sparked a concerted campaign by more than 30 wildlife organizations led by PETA India. These groups are urging the government to restore legal safeguards to prevent exploitation and ecological disruption.

In a letter addressed to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the organizations highlight troubling population declines, with census data revealing a 25% drop in Uttarakhand since 2015, and similar trends observed in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. These declines threaten the species' critical role in seed dispersal and forest regeneration.

The letter also underscores cultural and religious concerns, noting rhesus macaques' revered status as representations of Lord Hanuman. The groups warn that their mistreatment could incite public outrage. They emphasize the need to reinstate the macaques to Schedule I of the WPA to ensure maximum legal protection.

