Ex-Trafigura Executive to Appeal Swiss Court Verdict
Former Trafigura executive Mike Wainwright plans to appeal a Swiss court's guilty verdict in a corruption case. His lawyer, Daniel Kinzer, announced the decision outside the courtroom, assuring that the defendants will remain free pending appeal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bellinzona | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:32 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Mike Wainwright, a former executive of Trafigura, will appeal a guilty verdict handed down by a Swiss court in a corruption case.
His lawyer, Daniel Kinzer, confirmed the appeal outside the courtroom, assuring reporters that Wainwright and fellow defendants would remain free during the appeal process.
The announcement follows a heated trial that has drawn significant attention, illustrating ongoing corporate scrutiny in legal institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
