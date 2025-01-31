Left Menu

Justice Served: Father-Son Duo Sentenced to 20 Years for Heinous Crime

A court in Bahraich sentenced a father and son to 20 years for raping a 15-year-old girl, with a fine of Rs 80,000 to aid her rehabilitation. The girl, originally from Bihar’s Khagaria district, was kidnapped and sold in 2022, but bravely reported the crime, ensuring justice.

Bahraich | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:10 IST
  • India

In a landmark verdict, a court in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced a father-son duo to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the brutal rape of a 15-year-old girl. The Additional District Judge, Deep Kant Mani, also imposed a hefty fine of Rs 80,000 on the accused, Dhaniram and Ankush.

The ordeal for the victim began on April 28, 2022, when she was abducted while trying to withdraw scholarship money from a bank in her home district of Khagaria, Bihar. The abductor sold her to Dhaniram Pandit, who brought her to Bahraich and forcibly married her off to his son.

Despite the harrowing circumstances, the minor displayed immense courage by lodging a police complaint, detailing the assaults she endured. The court has mandated that the fine paid by the convicts be used for her treatment and rehabilitation, offering some solace and support for her future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

