Ecuadorian Justice Strikes at Drug-linked Money Laundering Network

An anti-corruption court in Ecuador handed down sentences exceeding 17 years to eight individuals on charges related to a money laundering scheme tied to the Albanian mafia, as reported by the prosecutor's office on Friday.

The individuals were implicated in a network responsible for routing drugs from Ecuador to Europe. This operation utilized legally registered businesses to launder assets valued at $43.4 million.

The court also imposed sanctions on three companies involved, highlighting the intricate web of illegal activities that blended drug trafficking with corporate entities to mask financial routes.

