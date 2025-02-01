Left Menu

Ecuadorian Justice Strikes at Drug-linked Money Laundering Network

An anti-corruption court in Ecuador has sentenced eight individuals to over 17 years in prison, and three companies were also sanctioned. The case involved a money laundering operation linked to the Albanian mafia, with assets amounting to $43.4 million laundered through drug networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 01-02-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 02:12 IST
Ecuadorian Justice Strikes at Drug-linked Money Laundering Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

An anti-corruption court in Ecuador handed down sentences exceeding 17 years to eight individuals on charges related to a money laundering scheme tied to the Albanian mafia, as reported by the prosecutor's office on Friday.

The individuals were implicated in a network responsible for routing drugs from Ecuador to Europe. This operation utilized legally registered businesses to launder assets valued at $43.4 million.

The court also imposed sanctions on three companies involved, highlighting the intricate web of illegal activities that blended drug trafficking with corporate entities to mask financial routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025