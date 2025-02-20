Left Menu

Tibetan Activist Tsongon Tsering Faces Extended Prison Sentence Amidst Crackdown

Tibetan activist Tsongon Tsering's prison sentence was extended by eight months after he disputed charges. Authorities restricted his family's movements, prohibiting religious participation. Tsering first faced prison for exposing illegal activities through a video. TCHRD calls for his release, urging China to respect human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:49 IST
Tibetan Activist Tsongon Tsering Faces Extended Prison Sentence Amidst Crackdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial decision, Chinese officials extended Tibetan activist Tsongon Tsering's prison sentence by eight months following his refusal to accept charges against him. The Kyungchu County People's Court handed down the extension, escalating tensions as Tsering's claims highlight ongoing human rights concerns in the region.

The decision has seen Tsering transferred to a facility in Barkham County, situated within the Ngaba Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. Despite the serious nature of his imprisonment, communication with his family has been severed, with authorities issuing stern warnings to his relatives, monitoring their movements, and restricting their participation in cultural and religious activities. These actions coincide with the accusations against Tsering of 'disrupting social order' after publicizing environmental damage by local construction firms.

The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy has condemned the conviction, advocating for Chinese authorities to annul the ruling. They emphasize the need to protect the basic rights of Tibetans, urging China to honor international human rights standards. With growing international attention, the center calls for a review of Tsering's case to ensure freedom of expression is respected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025