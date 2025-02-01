Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission Extended: A New Dawn for Rural Water Supply

The Jal Jeevan Mission, aimed at providing tap water to all rural households in India, has been extended to 2028 with increased funding, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Presenting her eighth budget, she highlighted the mission's commitment to expanding reach and improving water infrastructure.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, a pivotal program designed to deliver tap water access to rural households across India, has received an extension until 2028, accompanied by a higher budget allocation. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made this announcement during her eighth consecutive budget presentation on Saturday.

With the mission already reaching 15 crore households, which accounts for 80% of India's rural demographic, Sitharaman emphasized the importance of achieving complete coverage. She lauded the progress made so far, stressing that the goal of providing tap water to every rural home is within reach, contingent on continued effort and financial support.

The focus will now shift towards enhancing infrastructure quality and ensuring the efficient operation and maintenance of rural water supply schemes, guided by public participation. Separate Memorandums of Understanding will be arranged with states and Union Territories to guarantee sustainable and citizen-centric delivery of water services, she concluded.

