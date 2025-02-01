Left Menu

Zakia Jafri: A Legacy of Courage and Justice

Zakia Jafri, noted for her legal battle in seeking justice for the victims of the 2002 Gujarat riots, has died at 86. She was married to Ehsan Jafri, a Congress MP among those killed in the Gulbarg Society massacre. Her efforts aimed at accountability reached the Supreme Court.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:19 IST
  India

Zakia Jafri, the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, passed away at the age of 86 in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This marks the end of an era defined by her relentless pursuit of justice concerning the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Her husband, Ehsan Jafri, was one of 69 victims killed during the violent attacks on Gulbarg Society, a Muslim enclave in Ahmedabad, on February 28, 2002. These events followed the Godhra train burning incident, which resulted in the deaths of 59 'karsevaks' and sparked widespread rioting.

Zakia became a figure of national importance through her sustained legal campaign to hold accountable those behind the alleged conspiracy leading to the riots. Her death was confirmed by her son, Tanveer Jafri, following a sudden health decline. Tributes from activists, such as Teesta Setalvad, highlight her influential role in human rights advocacy.

