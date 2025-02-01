Left Menu

Russia Intensifies Assault on Ukraine with Drone and Missile Strikes

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles, resulting in eight deaths and extensive damage to residential buildings and energy infrastructure. Attacks were reported in Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi. Ukrainian officials emphasized the need for increased defense against such strikes.

Russia executed a significant attack on Ukraine on Saturday, deploying both drones and missiles. This assault resulted in the death of eight individuals and inflicted damage on multiple residential structures and critical energy infrastructure nationwide, according to Ukrainian authorities.

In the central city of Poltava, a Russian missile hit a residential building, killing four and injuring 13, including children. Visuals shared on Telegram showed devastating destruction as emergency responders searched the wreckage for survivors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, underscoring the necessity for enhanced defensive systems. Regions impacted include Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia, with ongoing assessments of the damage to regional energy facilities and infrastructure.

