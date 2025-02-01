Hostage Releases Mark Key Milestone in Fragile Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
In a significant development, three Israeli hostages held by Hamas were released in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners. This is part of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, aiming to wind down the deadly conflict. The truce, currently in its initial phase, includes plans for more prisoner exchanges.
Three hostages have been freed by Hamas militants in the latest exchange under a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. In return, Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners. The deal, marking the fourth exchange, has provided respite from over a year of intense conflict.
The hostages, Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, and Keith Siegel, were abducted during a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Their release brings the total number of hostages freed to 18 since the ceasefire commenced on January 19. The releases were conducted in a calm and orderly manner, in stark contrast to previous chaotic scenes.
The ceasefire, now in its initial six-week phase, allows for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and for displaced Palestinians to return to their homes. Negotiations for a second phase are set to begin, with a potential resumption of conflict if no agreement is reached. Meanwhile, families rejoiced over the return of their loved ones.
