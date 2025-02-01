Left Menu

Hostage Releases Mark Key Milestone in Fragile Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

In a significant development, three Israeli hostages held by Hamas were released in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners. This is part of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, aiming to wind down the deadly conflict. The truce, currently in its initial phase, includes plans for more prisoner exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three hostages have been freed by Hamas militants in the latest exchange under a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. In return, Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners. The deal, marking the fourth exchange, has provided respite from over a year of intense conflict.

The hostages, Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, and Keith Siegel, were abducted during a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Their release brings the total number of hostages freed to 18 since the ceasefire commenced on January 19. The releases were conducted in a calm and orderly manner, in stark contrast to previous chaotic scenes.

The ceasefire, now in its initial six-week phase, allows for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and for displaced Palestinians to return to their homes. Negotiations for a second phase are set to begin, with a potential resumption of conflict if no agreement is reached. Meanwhile, families rejoiced over the return of their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

