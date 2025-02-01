Hostage Releases Mark Key Milestone in Fragile Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Three hostages have been freed by Hamas militants in the latest exchange under a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. In return, Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners. The deal, marking the fourth exchange, has provided respite from over a year of intense conflict.

The hostages, Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, and Keith Siegel, were abducted during a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Their release brings the total number of hostages freed to 18 since the ceasefire commenced on January 19. The releases were conducted in a calm and orderly manner, in stark contrast to previous chaotic scenes.

The ceasefire, now in its initial six-week phase, allows for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and for displaced Palestinians to return to their homes. Negotiations for a second phase are set to begin, with a potential resumption of conflict if no agreement is reached. Meanwhile, families rejoiced over the return of their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)