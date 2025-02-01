Arab Ministers Unite Against Palestinian Transfer

In a significant diplomatic move, Arab foreign ministers on Saturday firmly opposed the relocation of Palestinians from their homeland. The decision underscores a unified front against U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Egypt and Jordan should host Gaza Strip residents.

A joint statement emerged from the meeting in Cairo, attended by Arab nations including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League. The attendees voiced their collective determination to work towards peace in the Middle East, advocating for a two-state solution.

The ministers expressed eagerness to collaborate with the Trump administration in pursuit of a fair and comprehensive peace agreement. Their stance reflects a steadfast commitment to preserving Palestinian land rights, amidst ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)