Budget Shake-up: Intelligence Bureau and NATGRID Face Financial Cuts

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), a pivotal agency for intelligence gathering and counter-operations in India, is set to receive Rs 3,893.35 crore in the Union Budget for 2025-26. This reflects a nominal reduction of Rs 72.80 crore compared to the revised estimates for 2024-25.

In the previous budget, the IB was initially allocated Rs 3,823.83 crore, which was later revised to Rs 3,966.21 crore. The current allocation is aimed at covering the agency's administrative expenses, as detailed in the budget documents.

Furthermore, the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) has witnessed a substantial cut in funding, receiving only Rs 158.23 crore, which is 36 percent less than the Rs 247.72 crore allocated in 2024-25. NATGRID plays a crucial role in linking databases to bolster counter-terrorism efforts and internal security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)