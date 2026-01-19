Yemen's Humanitarian Crisis Worsens Amid Funding Cuts

The United Nations issued a stark warning on Monday regarding the escalating humanitarian crisis in Yemen, foreseeing a grim reversal of progress made in combating malnutrition and other health issues due to reduced funding. Julien Harneis, the U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, cautioned that conditions could deteriorate significantly by 2026.

This year, around 21 million Yemeni people are expected to require humanitarian assistance, a notable increase from 19.5 million the previous year, as noted by the U.N. The situation is further aggravated by economic instability and disrupted services like health and education, coupled with political uncertainty. Harneis highlighted that Western funding cuts prompt the U.N. to seek aid from Gulf nations.

Amid one of the world's most extensive humanitarian operations, Yemen faces further threats as food insecurity and malnutrition rates are expected to rise, a situation described by Harneis as dire. As the U.S. and other Western countries reduce aid in favor of defense spending, the health system, reliant on U.N. and World Bank support, confronts vulnerability to epidemics, raising regional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)