Arab Nations Stand Firm Against Trump's Palestinian Relocation Proposal

Powerful Arab nations have firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

In a joint statement, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League made clear their opposition to any plans involving the transfer of Palestinians out of their territories in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The statement warned these plans were a threat to regional stability, could escalate conflict, and undermine peace prospects. Following a Cairo meeting of top diplomats from the respective countries, senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh and Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul-Gheit also attended the discussions. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi emphasized alternative solutions, reinforcing the need for a two-state resolution.

