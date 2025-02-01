Left Menu

Tragedy in Muzaffarnagar: Shocking Crime Unveiled

A 21-year-old woman was raped and killed by her brother-in-law and his accomplices in Uttar Pradesh. They attempted to destroy evidence by burning her body. The main accused, Ashish, was arrested, while the others are missing. Investigations and efforts to capture the fugitives continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:30 IST
Tragedy in Muzaffarnagar: Shocking Crime Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and strangled by her brother-in-law and two other men. The perpetrators then attempted to destroy evidence by burning her body, police reports confirmed on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Aditya Bansal disclosed that the primary suspect, Ashish, has been apprehended, while his associates, Shubham and Deepak, are evading capture. This disturbing event took place in Bavana village, Budhana, after the family reported the woman missing on January 23.

Further investigations revealed that Ashish, the woman's brother-in-law, pressured her into marriage and, with accomplices, lured her away from home to commit the heinous act. Ashish has admitted to the crime following his arrest. Authorities have recovered the victim's remains and are conducting forensic examinations to gather more evidence. Efforts to detain the absconders are active, and officials promise strict action against all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025