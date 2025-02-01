Tragedy in Muzaffarnagar: Shocking Crime Unveiled
A 21-year-old woman was raped and killed by her brother-in-law and his accomplices in Uttar Pradesh. They attempted to destroy evidence by burning her body. The main accused, Ashish, was arrested, while the others are missing. Investigations and efforts to capture the fugitives continue.
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and strangled by her brother-in-law and two other men. The perpetrators then attempted to destroy evidence by burning her body, police reports confirmed on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Aditya Bansal disclosed that the primary suspect, Ashish, has been apprehended, while his associates, Shubham and Deepak, are evading capture. This disturbing event took place in Bavana village, Budhana, after the family reported the woman missing on January 23.
Further investigations revealed that Ashish, the woman's brother-in-law, pressured her into marriage and, with accomplices, lured her away from home to commit the heinous act. Ashish has admitted to the crime following his arrest. Authorities have recovered the victim's remains and are conducting forensic examinations to gather more evidence. Efforts to detain the absconders are active, and officials promise strict action against all involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
