Tragedy in Muzaffarnagar: Shocking Crime Unveiled

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and strangled by her brother-in-law and two other men. The perpetrators then attempted to destroy evidence by burning her body, police reports confirmed on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Aditya Bansal disclosed that the primary suspect, Ashish, has been apprehended, while his associates, Shubham and Deepak, are evading capture. This disturbing event took place in Bavana village, Budhana, after the family reported the woman missing on January 23.

Further investigations revealed that Ashish, the woman's brother-in-law, pressured her into marriage and, with accomplices, lured her away from home to commit the heinous act. Ashish has admitted to the crime following his arrest. Authorities have recovered the victim's remains and are conducting forensic examinations to gather more evidence. Efforts to detain the absconders are active, and officials promise strict action against all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)