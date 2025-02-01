Left Menu

Conflict Erupts in Omdurman: Civilians in Crossfire

A deadly strike in Omdurman, Sudan, resulted in the death of at least 54 people and injured 158 others. The Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army continue to clash, accusing each other of targeting civilians in a conflict that began in April 2023, causing mass displacement and hunger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:12 IST
Conflict Erupts in Omdurman: Civilians in Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating strike on Saturday by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took a toll on Omdurman, city officials have confirmed. The strike resulted in at least 54 fatalities and 158 injuries, the health ministry revealed in a recent statement.

Both the RSF and the Sudanese army have denied responsibility, with each side accusing the other of targeting civilians in the crowded marketplace. The rivalry, which erupted in April 2023, involves disputes over integrating the two military forces.

This ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions to flee, and left half of Sudan's population facing acute hunger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025