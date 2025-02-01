Conflict Erupts in Omdurman: Civilians in Crossfire

A devastating strike on Saturday by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took a toll on Omdurman, city officials have confirmed. The strike resulted in at least 54 fatalities and 158 injuries, the health ministry revealed in a recent statement.

Both the RSF and the Sudanese army have denied responsibility, with each side accusing the other of targeting civilians in the crowded marketplace. The rivalry, which erupted in April 2023, involves disputes over integrating the two military forces.

This ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions to flee, and left half of Sudan's population facing acute hunger.

(With inputs from agencies.)