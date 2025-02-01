Left Menu

Venezuela Agrees to Accept Deportees from the U.S.

In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Venezuela has consented to accept deportations of Venezuelan illegal migrants, including members of criminal organizations, from the United States. The move is part of a broader initiative to return illegal aliens to their home countries.

Updated: 01-02-2025 21:25 IST
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that Venezuela has agreed to accept Venezuelan illegal migrants deported from the United States, including gang affiliates like those from Tren de Aragua.

President Trump, in his statement on Truth Social, emphasized the ongoing efforts of the U.S. to deport record numbers of illegal migrants to their respective countries. The cooperation from Venezuela marks a crucial step in this broader initiative.

This agreement is part of Trump's administration's wider strategy to manage illegal immigration by ensuring countries reclaim their nationals apprehended in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

