Venezuela Agrees to Accept Deportees from the U.S.

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that Venezuela has agreed to accept Venezuelan illegal migrants deported from the United States, including gang affiliates like those from Tren de Aragua.

President Trump, in his statement on Truth Social, emphasized the ongoing efforts of the U.S. to deport record numbers of illegal migrants to their respective countries. The cooperation from Venezuela marks a crucial step in this broader initiative.

This agreement is part of Trump's administration's wider strategy to manage illegal immigration by ensuring countries reclaim their nationals apprehended in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)