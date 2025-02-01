Left Menu

Heartbreak in Gaza: Yarden Bibas Reunited But Family Still Missing

Israeli hostage Yarden Bibas was released by Hamas, offering relief to his family. However, his wife Shiri and their children remain missing, believed to have been killed in an Israeli airstrike. Despite his return, the family's home feels incomplete. The situation continues to highlight the complexities of the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:59 IST
In a tragic turn of events, the family of Israeli hostage Yarden Bibas is experiencing mixed emotions after his release by Hamas. On Saturday, Bibas returned home, but his wife Shiri and children remain missing, allegedly fallen victim to an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, according to Hamas.

The Bibas family expressed enormous relief at Yarden's return but noted their home feels incomplete without the rest of the family. Yarden was among the hostages abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian militants.

Amid ongoing hostilities and a fragile truce, Israeli officials alongside the Bibas family continue to call for the safe return of all hostages. The somber reunion and tragic news underscore the ongoing human cost of the conflict.

