Escalating Tensions: Fatal Strike on Ukrainian Boarding School in Russian Territory
A Russian aerial strike on a Ukrainian-held boarding school in the Kursk region has resulted in the deaths of at least four civilians, with 84 others rescued or receiving medical assistance. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the attack, likening it to past Russian military tactics against Chechnya and Syria.
In a tragic escalation, the Ukrainian military announced that a Russian strike targeted a boarding school in the Kursk region, currently held by Ukrainian forces. The attack resulted in at least four civilian deaths, with many others injured or evacuated.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy strongly criticized the strike, claiming it exemplifies Russia's harsh military strategies, akin to those seen in Chechnya and Syria over the years. He described Russia as a 'state devoid of civility' for attacking civilians preparing for evacuation.
The Ukrainian military confirmed the use of a guided or glide bomb in the deliberate strike, with continuing rescue efforts to retrieve individuals trapped under the rubble. Attempts to independently verify these claims remain unconfirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
