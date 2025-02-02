Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Fatal Strike on Ukrainian Boarding School in Russian Territory

A Russian aerial strike on a Ukrainian-held boarding school in the Kursk region has resulted in the deaths of at least four civilians, with 84 others rescued or receiving medical assistance. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the attack, likening it to past Russian military tactics against Chechnya and Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 03:19 IST
Escalating Tensions: Fatal Strike on Ukrainian Boarding School in Russian Territory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation, the Ukrainian military announced that a Russian strike targeted a boarding school in the Kursk region, currently held by Ukrainian forces. The attack resulted in at least four civilian deaths, with many others injured or evacuated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy strongly criticized the strike, claiming it exemplifies Russia's harsh military strategies, akin to those seen in Chechnya and Syria over the years. He described Russia as a 'state devoid of civility' for attacking civilians preparing for evacuation.

The Ukrainian military confirmed the use of a guided or glide bomb in the deliberate strike, with continuing rescue efforts to retrieve individuals trapped under the rubble. Attempts to independently verify these claims remain unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025