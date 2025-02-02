In a tragic escalation, the Ukrainian military announced that a Russian strike targeted a boarding school in the Kursk region, currently held by Ukrainian forces. The attack resulted in at least four civilian deaths, with many others injured or evacuated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy strongly criticized the strike, claiming it exemplifies Russia's harsh military strategies, akin to those seen in Chechnya and Syria over the years. He described Russia as a 'state devoid of civility' for attacking civilians preparing for evacuation.

The Ukrainian military confirmed the use of a guided or glide bomb in the deliberate strike, with continuing rescue efforts to retrieve individuals trapped under the rubble. Attempts to independently verify these claims remain unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)