Tensions Escalate: Russian Forces Down Ukrainian Drones
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have claimed to shoot down 44 Ukrainian drones and a U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launch system, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The reported strikes by Russia targeted military airfields and fuel storage facilities in Ukraine.
The Ministry further revealed that the attacks focused on military airfields and fuel storage facilities across Ukraine.
This escalation marks a significant increase in military operations, raising tensions between the nations involved.
