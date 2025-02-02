Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Russian Forces Down Ukrainian Drones

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have claimed to shoot down 44 Ukrainian drones and a U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launch system, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The reported strikes by Russia targeted military airfields and fuel storage facilities in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:09 IST
Tensions Escalate: Russian Forces Down Ukrainian Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major development, Russian forces reported the destruction of 44 Ukrainian drones and a U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launch system within a day, as per a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday.

The Ministry further revealed that the attacks focused on military airfields and fuel storage facilities across Ukraine.

This escalation marks a significant increase in military operations, raising tensions between the nations involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025