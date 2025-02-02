Village Dispute Escalates to Violent Firing Incident

A minor altercation in a village under Kadipur police jurisdiction turned violent on Sunday, resulting in gunfire injuries to a young man, according to police reports.

The confrontation, sparked by a disagreement over an underground pipeline, involved Satyendra Mishra (48) and neighbor Deepak Mishra. Tensions escalated, leading to an attack with a firearm butt on Satyendra, and subsequent shooting which grazed his son Ritik Mishra's (24) face.

Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing gunfire, while the assailant fled. Inspector A K Singh arrived shortly after, ensuring the injured received medical care. A pistol shell was retrieved at the scene, and police have confirmed the incident was due to a personal dispute.

