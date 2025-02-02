Village Dispute Escalates to Violent Firing Incident
A minor altercation between neighbors in Katsari village under Kadipur police jurisdiction escalated into a shooting incident, injuring a father and son. The conflict arose over an underground pipeline dispute, leading to an assault and subsequent gunfire. Police are investigating the case further.
- Country:
- India
A minor altercation in a village under Kadipur police jurisdiction turned violent on Sunday, resulting in gunfire injuries to a young man, according to police reports.
The confrontation, sparked by a disagreement over an underground pipeline, involved Satyendra Mishra (48) and neighbor Deepak Mishra. Tensions escalated, leading to an attack with a firearm butt on Satyendra, and subsequent shooting which grazed his son Ritik Mishra's (24) face.
Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing gunfire, while the assailant fled. Inspector A K Singh arrived shortly after, ensuring the injured received medical care. A pistol shell was retrieved at the scene, and police have confirmed the incident was due to a personal dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack Down on Interstate Firearm and Liquor Cartels
Delhi Police Crack Down on Interstate Firearms Gang
Police Nab Notorious Criminal with Firearm and Heroin Haul
Delhi Police Orders Immediate Firearm Surrender Ahead of Elections
Tragic End: Youth Stabbed Over Personal Dispute in Katwaria Sarai