Left Menu

Village Dispute Escalates to Violent Firing Incident

A minor altercation between neighbors in Katsari village under Kadipur police jurisdiction escalated into a shooting incident, injuring a father and son. The conflict arose over an underground pipeline dispute, leading to an assault and subsequent gunfire. Police are investigating the case further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:45 IST
Village Dispute Escalates to Violent Firing Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor altercation in a village under Kadipur police jurisdiction turned violent on Sunday, resulting in gunfire injuries to a young man, according to police reports.

The confrontation, sparked by a disagreement over an underground pipeline, involved Satyendra Mishra (48) and neighbor Deepak Mishra. Tensions escalated, leading to an attack with a firearm butt on Satyendra, and subsequent shooting which grazed his son Ritik Mishra's (24) face.

Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing gunfire, while the assailant fled. Inspector A K Singh arrived shortly after, ensuring the injured received medical care. A pistol shell was retrieved at the scene, and police have confirmed the incident was due to a personal dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025