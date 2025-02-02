Last Naxalite in Karnataka Surrenders: Lakshmi's Turning Point

In a significant breakthrough for Karnataka's law enforcement, Lakshmi, recognized as the last active Naxalite in the state, surrendered on Sunday before Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari and Superintendent of Police Arun K. in Udupi.

Once elusive and residing in Andhra Pradesh, Lakshmi faced three cases linked to 2007-2008 incidents involving police confrontations and Maoist propaganda dissemination. Her surrender was facilitated under the state's newly announced protocol and package for former Naxalites.

The surrender committee highlighted the importance of swift legal resolution for surrendered activists. With the surrender, Karnataka now claims status as a 'Naxal-free' state, as announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)