Jal Jeevan Mission: Transforming Rural Water Access

The Jal Jeevan Mission has achieved a notable milestone by providing tap water connections to 15.44 crore households, Union Minister CR Paatil announced. This initiative has impacted 75 crore people, enhancing their quality of life and preventing numerous health risks.

Speaking at a news conference in Surat, Minister Paatil highlighted the mission's contribution to public health, noting that it significantly reduced water-borne diseases and subsequently saved lives, particularly among children. The mission aims for total coverage by 2028, supported by increased budget allocations.

Additional benefits include improved quality of life for women who no longer need to undertake long journeys to fetch water. Minister Paatil emphasized the economic advantages, citing WHO data on healthcare savings and the impact on India's GDP.

