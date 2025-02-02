Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission: Transforming Rural Water Access

The Jal Jeevan Mission has successfully provided tap water connections to 15.44 crore households, benefitting 75 crore people and saving lives. The mission aims for complete rural household coverage by 2028 with significant budget allocations. Efforts under this mission particularly improve women's lives through reduced tasks and economic benefits.

Updated: 02-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:41 IST
Jal Jeevan Mission: Transforming Rural Water Access
The Jal Jeevan Mission has achieved a notable milestone by providing tap water connections to 15.44 crore households, Union Minister CR Paatil announced. This initiative has impacted 75 crore people, enhancing their quality of life and preventing numerous health risks.

Speaking at a news conference in Surat, Minister Paatil highlighted the mission's contribution to public health, noting that it significantly reduced water-borne diseases and subsequently saved lives, particularly among children. The mission aims for total coverage by 2028, supported by increased budget allocations.

Additional benefits include improved quality of life for women who no longer need to undertake long journeys to fetch water. Minister Paatil emphasized the economic advantages, citing WHO data on healthcare savings and the impact on India's GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

