Urgent Advisory: Indian Nationals in Congo Urged to Evacuate Amid Rising Tensions

The Indian Embassy in Kinshasa advises all Indian nationals in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, to immediately relocate to safer locations due to the advancing M23 rebels. About 1,000 Indians are in the region and are urged to have an emergency plan. Contact details for emergencies are provided.

  • South Africa

The security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo is deteriorating as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels advance. In response, the Indian Embassy in Kinshasa has urged all Indian nationals residing in Bukavu to relocate immediately to safer areas. Approximately 1,000 Indians are in the region, and an emergency plan is advised.

The Embassy's advisory comes amid reports that M23 rebels are merely 20-25 kilometers away from Bukavu. To ensure safety while travel routes remain open, Indian nationals are instructed to prepare emergency plans and maintain essential items and identification documents readily available. Immediate departure to safer locations is strongly urged.

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the presence of around 1,200 Indian troops in Congo as part of the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission. Additionally, the Embassy has provided contact information for emergencies, emphasizing the importance of staying informed through local media channels.

