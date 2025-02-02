Left Menu

Turmoil in Jenin: A Renewed Cycle of Violence

A recent Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp has led to the demolition of around 20 buildings. The action, aimed at militants, resulted in significant destruction and ongoing clashes, intensifying tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinian residents, with casualties reported on both sides.

Updated: 02-02-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli military forces executed a series of controlled explosions in the Jenin refugee camp, demolishing nearly 20 structures. The Israeli government justified the action as part of an ongoing operation to dismantle militant networks and seize weapons caches in the area.

According to Wisam Baker, Director of Jenin Government Hospital, parts of the hospital suffered damage during the blasts, though fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Jenin, historically a hub of resistance, has seen repeated incursions by Israeli forces, with the current operation marking one of the most intense in recent times.

As the violence continues, the situation remains precarious. Hamas has called for heightened resistance, while Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirms that operations will persist until objectives are achieved. The altercations have already resulted in numerous casualties, fueling further unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

