Deportation of Gangster Joginder Gyong: Unveiling Criminal Ties

In a high-profile operation, Gangster Joginder Gyong was deported from the Philippines to Delhi, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Gyong, linked to several criminal cases across Haryana and Delhi, has strong associations with terror groups, including the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, officials reported.

Interpol had issued a Red Notice against Gyong, a key member of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang and an ally of fugitive criminals Arsh Dalla and Lucky Patial. His arrest could potentially expose a web of criminal and terrorist collaborations spanning numerous Indian states, senior police officials revealed.

After extensive surveillance operations by Indian security agencies and Interpol, Gyong was detained by the Philippines Bureau of Immigration in Bacolod City last year. Gyong's capture is seen as a crucial step in dismantling a network accused of extortion, murder, and transnational criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)