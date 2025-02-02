Alleged Abduction and Assault in Bengal Sparks Political Outcry

In Joynagar, West Bengal, a woman was discovered injured in an open field on Sunday morning, according to local police reports. The incident occurred in the Jangalia village area, leaving the victim in a critical but stable condition after being transferred to Baruipur Hospital.

Family members stated she left home on Saturday night, but failed to reach her destination. The police have initiated an investigation, vowing to apprehend those responsible.

In a post on X, Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the woman was abducted and brutally raped. He criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her silence on the issue, accusing the government of failing to control crimes against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)