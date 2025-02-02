Alleged Abduction and Assault in Bengal Sparks Political Outcry
A woman in Joynagar, West Bengal, was found injured in an open field, leading to allegations of abduction and assault by BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar. The incident has sparked criticism of the state's government, with calls for a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice.
- Country:
- India
In Joynagar, West Bengal, a woman was discovered injured in an open field on Sunday morning, according to local police reports. The incident occurred in the Jangalia village area, leaving the victim in a critical but stable condition after being transferred to Baruipur Hospital.
Family members stated she left home on Saturday night, but failed to reach her destination. The police have initiated an investigation, vowing to apprehend those responsible.
In a post on X, Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the woman was abducted and brutally raped. He criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her silence on the issue, accusing the government of failing to control crimes against women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case
Corruption Crackdown: Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed
Justice Department Highlights Systemic Failures in Louisiana Police After Ronald Greene's Death
Bihar Police Officers Booked Over Case Files Controversy
Mumbai Police Probed to Solve Saif Ali Khan's Attack Mystery