Escalation in Jenin: Israeli Forces Target Militant Stronghold

The Israeli military carried out a series of demolitions in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, reportedly leveling around 20 buildings, as reported by the Palestinian state news agency.

Footage captures dense smoke following multiple explosions, linked to a two-week operation targeting Palestinian militants and their weapons caches, according to Israeli forces.

Despite the extensive damage recorded, Jenin Government Hospital Director Wisam Baker confirmed no casualties. As tensions heighten, Hamas called for intensified resistance, and Israeli forces persisted with their operations, backed by helicopters and armoured vehicles.

