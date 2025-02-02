Left Menu

Escalation in Jenin: Israeli Forces Target Militant Stronghold

The Israeli military operation in Jenin, West Bank, escalated as 20 buildings were reportedly leveled. Dubbed a center for militant activities, the Jenin refugee camp has been targeted amid ongoing tensions with Palestinian groups. Israeli forces dismantled structures and seized weapons, leading to significant displacements and casualties.

The Israeli military carried out a series of demolitions in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, reportedly leveling around 20 buildings, as reported by the Palestinian state news agency.

Footage captures dense smoke following multiple explosions, linked to a two-week operation targeting Palestinian militants and their weapons caches, according to Israeli forces.

Despite the extensive damage recorded, Jenin Government Hospital Director Wisam Baker confirmed no casualties. As tensions heighten, Hamas called for intensified resistance, and Israeli forces persisted with their operations, backed by helicopters and armoured vehicles.

