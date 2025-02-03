Left Menu

Allegation of School Assault Sparks Outrage

An eight-year-old girl has accused two boys of assaulting her in a school washroom. The incident surfaced when her mother reported it to the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating, but the medical report showed no injuries. CCTV footage is being reviewed for evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from a district school, an eight-year-old girl has come forward with allegations of assault by two male peers. The alleged incident has triggered a police investigation.

The accusation involves two boys—one a classmate, the other from an upper grade—whom the victim claims threatened and assaulted her in the school's washroom. Her mother brought the issue to light by filing a complaint with the authorities.

Despite inconsistencies in the girl's account, police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, and further questioning of the accused boys is planned to clarify the events.

