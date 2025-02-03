Left Menu

Delhi Court Dismisses Plea Against AAP Minister's Election Nomination

The Delhi High Court rejected a petition challenging AAP candidate Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat's nomination for the February 5 elections. The petitioner alleged Ahlawat concealed facts about his criminal cases and assets during previous campaigns. The court deemed the plea unmaintainable and it was subsequently withdrawn.

Updated: 03-02-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:20 IST
Delhi Court Dismisses Plea Against AAP Minister's Election Nomination
The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to hear a petition that sought to challenge the nomination of AAP candidate and Delhi minister Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat for the forthcoming assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

Justice Subramonium Prasad ruled the petition as unmaintainable. 'How is this petition even maintainable in law? Either you challenge his previous election on whatever grounds… this is not maintainable,’ he remarked, resulting in the subsequent withdrawal of the plea by the petitioner.

The petitioner, residing in Sultan Puri, accused Ahlawat of withholding critical information concerning criminal cases, income, assets, and familial details during his previous election campaigns in 2013. However, the Election Commission's counsel refuted the plea, labeling it as premature as the elections had not yet taken place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

