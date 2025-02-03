Crime Rates Plummet in Delhi: A Glimpse of Hope for 2025

The national capital witnessed a notable decline in crime rates across several categories in the first month of 2025, as reported by the Delhi Police.

In January 2025, attempt to murder cases decreased to 50, compared to 71 in 2024 and 59 in 2023. Robbery cases also fell, with 103 instances in 2025, down from 146 in 2024 and 111 in 2023. Snatching incidents saw a dramatic reduction, recording 369 cases from 623 in 2024 and 558 in 2023.

Additionally, the number of rape and POCSO Act cases dropped to 101, a decline from 134 in 2024 and 140 in 2023. Other crimes, including molestation, eve-teasing, burglary, and abduction, also showed a downward trend. Fatal road accidents saw a minor decrease as well. A senior police officer attributed this decline to enhanced surveillance, community awareness programs, and stringent law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)