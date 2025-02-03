Over 30.58 Crore Workers Registered on e-Shram Portal: Empowering Unorganised Workforce with Enhanced Features

The Ministry of Labour and Employment's e-Shram portal, launched on August 26, 2021, to create a National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW), has made significant strides in supporting unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis. As of January 28, 2025, over 30.58 crore unorganised workers have registered on the e-Shram portal, showcasing its growing impact.

In 2024, the portal recorded more than 1.23 crore registrations, with an average of 33.7 thousand new registrations each day, highlighting its increasing reach and usage among unorganised workers.

The e-Shram platform is designed to offer various welfare benefits and support to unorganised workers through its key features:

Integration with National Career Service (NCS): Unorganised workers can use their UAN to register on the NCS portal, opening up access to job opportunities. The e-Shram portal also provides a direct link for workers to seamlessly register on the NCS platform. Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM): e-Shram is linked to the PM-SYM pension scheme for workers aged between 18 and 40, offering them a monthly pension of ₹3,000 upon reaching the age of 60. The scheme’s contribution is shared, with the government covering 50% of the worker’s contribution. Migrant Worker Support: The portal has been upgraded to capture family details for migrant workers, facilitating better welfare support for their families. Support for Construction Workers: e-Shram shares data of construction workers with respective State/Union Territories to ensure their registration with Building and Other Construction Workers (BoCW) boards. Skill Development Opportunities: Integrated with the Skill India Digital portal, e-Shram provides unorganised workers with access to skill enhancement and apprenticeship opportunities, supporting their career growth. Integration with myScheme Portal: e-Shram connects with myScheme, a national platform offering a one-stop solution for discovering government schemes, based on the citizen’s eligibility.

In line with the recent Budget announcement to further strengthen e-Shram as a comprehensive social security platform, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram “One-Stop-Solution” on October 21, 2024. This new feature integrates various social security and welfare schemes, enabling registered unorganised workers to view and access benefits from multiple schemes through a single portal. As of now, 12 central government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), have been successfully integrated with e-Shram.

To further enhance the accessibility of the platform, the Ministry launched multilingual functionality on January 7, 2025, through the Bhashini platform. This upgrade allows workers to interact with the e-Shram portal in 22 Indian languages, making the platform more inclusive and accessible to a diverse range of workers across the country.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, provided this update in a written reply in Lok Sabha today, reaffirming the government's commitment to empowering unorganised workers through digital solutions and enhanced social security coverage.