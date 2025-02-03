SA Pushes Back Against U.S. Funding Threat Over Expropriation Act, Calls for Constructive Engagement

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has called on United States President Donald Trump’s advisors to gain a deeper understanding of South Africa’s constitutional and democratic approach to land reform, as the U.S. administration investigates the recently enacted Expropriation Act.

The statement comes in response to reports that President Trump is considering halting future U.S. funding to South Africa, citing concerns over alleged land confiscation. The threatened funding freeze primarily affects PEPFAR (U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief) Aid, which supports 17% of South Africa’s HIV/AIDS programme.

South Africa Reaffirms Commitment to Constitutional Democracy

Lamola emphasized that expropriation laws are not unique to South Africa, and he urged the Trump administration to adopt a fact-based and informed stance on the issue.

“We trust that President Trump’s advisors will use this investigation period to attain a thorough understanding of South Africa's policies within the framework of a constitutional democracy. A well-informed viewpoint will recognize our country’s commitment to democratic governance and the rule of law,” Lamola told SAnews on Monday.

He further pointed out that expropriation policies exist in many Western democracies, including the United States (under eminent domain laws) and the United Kingdom (under various legal frameworks).

Ramaphosa Calls for Diplomatic Engagement with the U.S.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the developments through an official statement from The Presidency, welcoming direct engagement with the U.S. government on South Africa’s land reform policies.

“South Africa, like the United States and other nations, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public land use with property rights protections,” the statement read.

“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration on this matter and on other bilateral interests. Through these discussions, we believe we can reach a better and common understanding regarding our approach to land reform,” The Presidency affirmed.

Expropriation Act: A Constitutional and Transparent Process

The South African government has strongly refuted claims that the Expropriation Act is a tool for land confiscation, emphasizing that it is a legal mechanism aligned with the Constitution to ensure equitable access to land.

Key provisions of the Expropriation Act include: ✔ No arbitrary expropriation – land can only be taken for a public purpose or in the public interest. ✔ Fair and just compensation – the law provides safeguards to ensure that landowners are compensated fairly. ✔ Public consultation – the Act underwent a five-year public review process before its approval by Parliament. ✔ Repeal of the 1975 Expropriation Act, modernizing land reform policies in line with democratic principles.

“The Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument but a constitutionally mandated legal process to ensure that land reform occurs in a fair, just, and transparent manner,” The Presidency stated.

U.S.-South Africa Relations at a Crossroads

The potential U.S. funding freeze has raised concerns over its impact on South Africa’s healthcare sector, particularly HIV/AIDS treatment programs that rely on PEPFAR funding.

South Africa and the United States share strong economic and diplomatic ties, with the U.S. being one of South Africa’s largest trade partners. Analysts suggest that Trump’s stance on land reform may strain relations but also presents an opportunity for deeper dialogue.

South Africa has reiterated its commitment to bilateral cooperation, while maintaining that land reform is a sovereign issue guided by constitutional principles.

With diplomatic discussions expected in the coming weeks, the Ramaphosa administration remains firm in defending its democratic land policies, while seeking to avoid unnecessary tensions with its longstanding U.S. allies.