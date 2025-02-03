Empowering Traditions: Rajasthan's Vision for Backward Classes
Rajasthan's CM, Bhajanlal Sharma, highlighted governmental initiatives focused on the empowerment of backward classes, emphasizing economic schemes, educational opportunities, and cultural preservation. He acknowledged the Gurjar community's contributions and the nationwide changes witnessed since 2014 under PM Modi's leadership, highlighting improvements in welfare, development, and national pride.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the state government's commitment to enhancing the welfare of backward classes during a celebration of Devnarayan ji's 1113th birth anniversary at Birla Auditorium.
He detailed policy initiatives like the Gopal Credit Card Loan Scheme, which provides interest-free loans to support dairy-related activities for cattle keepers and farmers, and efforts to boost educational opportunities for backward class youth.
Sharma praised the Gurjar community's contributions to the nation and commented on the positive nationwide changes since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including welfare enhancements and a stronger global standing for India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Ambitious Blueprint: Transforming Education by 2035
Transforming Education: Shikshagraha Movement's Leap Forward in Patna
NAMTECH Revolutionizes Manufacturing Education with Groundbreaking Expo
Taliban's Call to Open Doors of Education for Afghan Girls Gains Strength
Shikshagraha Movement Expands in Bihar: Aiming to Transform India's Public Education by 2030