Left Menu

Empowering Traditions: Rajasthan's Vision for Backward Classes

Rajasthan's CM, Bhajanlal Sharma, highlighted governmental initiatives focused on the empowerment of backward classes, emphasizing economic schemes, educational opportunities, and cultural preservation. He acknowledged the Gurjar community's contributions and the nationwide changes witnessed since 2014 under PM Modi's leadership, highlighting improvements in welfare, development, and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:13 IST
Empowering Traditions: Rajasthan's Vision for Backward Classes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the state government's commitment to enhancing the welfare of backward classes during a celebration of Devnarayan ji's 1113th birth anniversary at Birla Auditorium.

He detailed policy initiatives like the Gopal Credit Card Loan Scheme, which provides interest-free loans to support dairy-related activities for cattle keepers and farmers, and efforts to boost educational opportunities for backward class youth.

Sharma praised the Gurjar community's contributions to the nation and commented on the positive nationwide changes since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including welfare enhancements and a stronger global standing for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025