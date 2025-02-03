Empowering Traditions: Rajasthan's Vision for Backward Classes

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the state government's commitment to enhancing the welfare of backward classes during a celebration of Devnarayan ji's 1113th birth anniversary at Birla Auditorium.

He detailed policy initiatives like the Gopal Credit Card Loan Scheme, which provides interest-free loans to support dairy-related activities for cattle keepers and farmers, and efforts to boost educational opportunities for backward class youth.

Sharma praised the Gurjar community's contributions to the nation and commented on the positive nationwide changes since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including welfare enhancements and a stronger global standing for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)