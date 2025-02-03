AIADMK Demands Probe into IPS Officer's Life-Threatening Allegations
AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami urges Tamil Nadu government to investigate allegations by IPS officer Kalpana Nayak regarding life threats and police recruitment irregularities. Despite forensic reports attributing the incident to a short circuit, the political leader demands accountability and security for Nayak while dismissing allegations as misinterpretations corrected by TNUSRB.
In a startling revelation, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has called for an investigation into allegations by senior IPS officer Kalpana Nayak, who claims her life was threatened after she exposed police recruitment irregularities.
The incident, initially attributed to a short circuit following a thorough forensic investigation, has drawn charges of arson from Nayak. Palaniswami, however, insists that the DMK government ensure Nayak's safety and address the underlying issues within the police department.
While the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board corrected misinterpretations concerning communal rosters, Palaniswami's call for further scrutiny underscores the need for transparency and justice in handling such serious accusations.
