BMC's 2025-26 Budget: A New Era of Governance

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to unveil its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday, according to an official announcement.

This marks the third consecutive year where the budget is presented to an administrator, diverging from the traditional practice where the municipal commissioner submits it to the standing committee.

Serving as the current administrator, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani will receive budget presentations from additional municipal commissioners Abhijit Bangar and Amit Saini. Notably, the BMC's budget for the previous year stood at Rs 59,954.75 crore, signifying a 10.5% rise from the year before.

(With inputs from agencies.)