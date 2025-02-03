Left Menu

BMC's 2025-26 Budget: A New Era of Governance

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will present its 2025-26 budget on Tuesday. The presentation, to be made to an administrator instead of the standing committee, marks the third year of this model. The BMC's previous budget was Rs 59,954.75 crore, reflecting a 10.5% increase from the past fiscal.

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to unveil its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday, according to an official announcement.

This marks the third consecutive year where the budget is presented to an administrator, diverging from the traditional practice where the municipal commissioner submits it to the standing committee.

Serving as the current administrator, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani will receive budget presentations from additional municipal commissioners Abhijit Bangar and Amit Saini. Notably, the BMC's budget for the previous year stood at Rs 59,954.75 crore, signifying a 10.5% rise from the year before.

