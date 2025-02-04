Security Breach at UN Compound in Kabul: Taliban Fighter Involved

In a startling security breach, a Taliban fighter opened fire at the United Nations compound in Kabul, slightly injuring an international security guard. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan confirmed the incident on Monday, stating that the attack occurred on Sunday when the gunman shot at a UN guard post from outside the compound's perimeter wall.

According to the UN, security guards contracted by the agency chose not to return fire. The injured guard received hospital care for minor injuries. The Taliban fighter was subsequently found dead outside the compound, though UN officials have not disclosed the circumstances of his death.

Responding to the incident, the UN and the Taliban have launched separate investigations. Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesperson for the Afghan Interior Ministry, referred to the occurrence as a 'one-way misunderstanding' and affirmed the casualty figures. The ministry has dispatched medical and forensic teams to the location to conduct further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)