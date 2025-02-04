Left Menu

Green Bail: Planting Saplings as a Path to Freedom

The Orissa High Court granted bail to Manas Ati, accused of theft, with a unique condition: planting 200 saplings in his village. Additional conditions included regular police check-ins and avoiding tampering with evidence. Violation will lead to bail cancellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 04-02-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 08:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court has granted bail to Manas Ati on an innovative condition, involved in a theft case, instructing him to plant at least 200 saplings in his village. The court's aim is to blend justice with environmental consciousness.

Justice S K Panigrahi ruled in favor of Ati, who was arrested for allegedly stealing electric poles, citing that a co-accused had been granted bail earlier. The unique condition underscores the court's vision of restorative justice, mandating Ati to sustain the saplings for two years.

Apart from the environmental obligations, Ati must report to the police biweekly and maintain a clean slate, ensuring no meddling with evidence. The court has allocated support from local authorities to oversee the plantation process. Any rule violation will lead to bail revocation, according to court orders.

