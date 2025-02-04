Bhopal Enforces Strict Ban on Begging and Almsgiving

Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, has imposed a comprehensive ban on begging and the distribution of alms, effectively warning citizens of legal repercussions if found engaging in these actions. The directive is part of a broader initiative aiming to curb associated criminal activities and reduce the risk of accidents at traffic intersections.

The prohibition, formally enacted by Bhopal district collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh under section 163 (2) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, aligns with similar measures undertaken by Indore district. Authorities highlight the involvement of beggars in unlawful activities, including drug addiction, as a key concern.

In support of the ban, a shelter home at the Community Health Centre in Kolar has been allocated for the accommodation of individuals previously resorting to begging. This decisive step underscores the administration's resolve to address the issue while ensuring the welfare of the affected populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)